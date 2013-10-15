SAO PAULO Oct 15 State-run Banco do Brasil SA
denied a report on Tuesday that it is in talks to buy
a 49 percent stake in local investment banking firm Brasil
Plural Banco Multiplo, saying it will instead build its
investment-banking unit organically.
Veja magazine reported in its online edition that
negotiations between the two banks were underway, without
disclosing details or saying where it got the information.
Efforts to reach Brasil Plural Banco Multiplo were not
successful.
In a May interview with Reuters, Paulo Rogério Caffarelli,
senior vice president for wholesale and private banking and
international operations at Banco do Brasil, said the bank aims
to strengthen sales and trading, mergers and acquisitions,
advisory and credit, as well as equity research capabilities.
Plural was founded in 2010 by former partners of Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent
investment bank. Plural, based in Sao Paulo, is led by Rodolfo
Riechert and Andre Schwartz, both seasoned dealmakers who worked
for BTG's predecessor, Banco Pactual SA, during most of the past
decade.
Banco do Brasil is currently in talks with Banco Votorantim
SA, of which it holds 49.9 percent of capital, on
forming a specialized banking unit. The banks temporarily
suspended those talks a few months ago.
Unlike counterparts in other emerging markets such as China,
Brazilian investment banks have consistently bested their
foreign rivals over the past three years at funding deals,
forging stronger client ties and setting up distribution
networks similar to those of global banks.
Banco do Brasil has lacked a specialized unit in that
segment for years, partly because of pay and bonus restrictions
facing state-run entities. It has considered two options to
build a unit: through acquisitions or organic growth.