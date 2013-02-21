Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
SAO PAULO Feb 21 Banco do Brasil SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as Brazil's largest bank by assets boost revenue and kept expenses under control amid a surge in loan disbursements.
Recurring net income, or a measure of profit that excludes one-time items, rose 20 percent to 3.180 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from the prior quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts had predicted recurring profit of 2.464 billion reais for the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.