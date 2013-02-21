SAO PAULO Feb 21 Banco do Brasil SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as Brazil's largest bank by assets boost revenue and kept expenses under control amid a surge in loan disbursements.

Recurring net income, or a measure of profit that excludes one-time items, rose 20 percent to 3.180 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from the prior quarter, according to a securities filing. A Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts had predicted recurring profit of 2.464 billion reais for the fourth quarter.