BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
SAO PAULO May 7 State-run Banco do Brasil SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after fee income, which declined sharply in the period, fell short of expectations.
Recurring net income, or a gauge of profit excluding one-time items, came in at 2.436 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in the quarter, according to a securities filing. The number came in below the 2.512 billion reais estimated in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
The bank's loan book reached 631.347 billion reais at the end of the quarter, below the poll's estimate of 634.428 billion reais.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.