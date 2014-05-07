BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 7 Fee income at state-run Banco do Brasil SA should gain traction in the coming quarters, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on Wednesday.
Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, missed first-quarter profit estimates after fee income declined sharply And fell short of estimates.
Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, totaled 2.436 billion reais ($1.1 billion), below the 2.512 billion reais estimated in a Reuters poll of five analysts. ($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.