Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
SAO PAULO Feb 21 Banco do Brasil SA could post return on equity above management estimates for the year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Wednesday.
Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks, rose to 21.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 18.1 percent in the third quarter. The average estimate in a Thomson Reuters earnings poll was 16.1 percent. Banco do Brasil is projecting ROE, as the indicator is known, between 14 percent and 17 percent this year.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.