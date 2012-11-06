Nov 6 Banco del Estado de Chile on Monday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO ESTADO CHILE AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 11/9/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.65 FIRST PAY 5/9/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.075 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/9/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 137.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS