UPDATE 3-French carmaker PSA discusses deal to buy GM's Opel
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)
BUENOS AIRES May 10 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a first-quarter net income of 323.8 million pesos ($72.9 million), compared with 257.6 million pesos a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of four analysts was for net income of 323 million pesos in the quarter, with estimates ranging from 310 million to 358 million pesos. (Reporting By Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to open)
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in AerCap holdings - SEC filing