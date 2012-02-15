Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a 2011 net profit of 1.18 billion pesos ($274 million), compared with earnings of 1.01 billion reported in 2010, the company told the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Banco Macro said its net income in the fourth quarter totaled 346.4 million pesos, up 26 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of four analysts was for a quarterly net profit of 346.5 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 327 million to 374 million pesos.
($1 = 4.3055 pesos on Dec. 31) (Reporting by Hilary Burke; Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.