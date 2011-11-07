BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 Banco Macro (BMA.BA) (BMA.N), one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a net profit of 829.7 million pesos ($187.2 million) between January and September, up 13 percent from the same period last year, the company told Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Monday. ($1 = 4.4325 pesos on Sept. 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Helen Popper; Editing by Gary Hill) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))