* Quarterly net profit 314.2 mln pesos

* Result exceeded market expectations

BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 Banco Macro (BMA.BA) (BMA.N), one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a net profit of 314.2 million pesos ($70.9 million) in the third quarter, up 17 percent from the same period last year, the company told Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Monday.

The quarterly result exceeded expectations in a Reuters poll of four local analysts, who estimated a 5.7 percent increase in the bank's quarterly net income. ($1 = 4.4325 pesos on Sept. 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Helen Popper) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))