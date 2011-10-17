* Savings bank Mare Nostrum plans bond to raise cap. levels

* Liberbank plans to sell Telecable stake - source (Adds detail)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 17 Banco Mare Nostrum, one of two Spanish savings banks still seeking to raise capital to meet new central bank requirements, plans to issue 250 million euros ($344 million) in convertible bonds, a source close to the deal said on Monday.

The board of directors of BMN, a merger of savings banks led by CajaMurcia, will approve the issue on Tuesday, the source said.

The Bank of Spain took over three unlisted savings banks in September, valuing them at practically nothing, after they failed to raise capital to meet requirements.

Another source told Reuters that Liberbank, which also needs to raise capital, would aim to do so by selling around a 70 percent stake in telecommunications company Telecable worth around 300 million euros. The source said there were several interested parties.

Spain has forced its banks -- laden with bad debt after a housing bubble burst in 2008 -- to merge and raise capital, or be taken over by the government.

The terms of the bond for BMN imply a valuation at a 60 percent discount to its book value, the first source said.

"BMN's board is expected to approve tomorrow the conditions for an issue of 250 million euros in three-year convertible bonds so that the entity can meet Bank of Spain's capital requirements," the source said.

The bonds will carry an 8 percent coupon, while the conversion price has not been established, the source said.

Banks without significant private investment must meet a 10 percent core tier 1 capital ratio -- a measure of financial strength. ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Writing by Fiona Ortiz and Nigel Davies)