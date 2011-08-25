* Securities firm Plural formed by former Pactual bankers

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 Plural Capital, a Brazilian securities firm formed by former UBS AG UBSN.VX and Banco Pactual bankers, agreed to purchase Banco Modal as part of a plan to expand into asset management and other lucrative financial services, daily Valor Economico said on Thursday.

Plural, which has offices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and offers investment banking and wealth management services, was believed to have paid more than 130 million reais ($80 million) for Modal, the newspaper said, citing people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Plural likely clinched the purchase soon after the end of a noncompeting clause with BTG Pactual, Brazil's biggest independent securities firm, the newspaper said. Two of Plural's main partners, bankers Rodolfo Riechert and Andre Schwartz, were former BTG partners.

Calls made to representatives of Plural in Sao Paulo, and Modal in Rio de Janeiro seeking a comment on the Valor report were not immediately returned.

The deal comes amid a series of takeovers in the financial industry at a time when weak trading volumes and risk aversion are hampering profits. Some local firms are growing by gobbling up rivals to position themselves better for competition from foreign firms.

Plural has about 653 million reais worth of assets under management, according to Valor.

Under terms of the transaction, Modal's three leading partners -- Diniz Ferreira Batista, Jose Antonio Mourao and Ramiro Lopes de Oliveira -- will depart, Valor reported. ($1=1.61 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Maureen Bavdek)