MILAN, Sept 5 Italian bank Banco Popolare sold its 2 percent stake in asset manager Azimut at 15.43 euros per share, traders said on Thursday.

Azimut said late Wednesday it had sold its 2.1 percent stake in domestic asset manager Azimut through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, reaping a net capital gain of 29.2 million euros ($38.5 million).

At 0713 GMT, Azimut shares were up 0.75 percent at 16.02 euros.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Jennifer Clark; editing by Keiron Henderson)