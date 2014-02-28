MILAN Feb 28 Italy's Banco Popolare
said on Friday it planned to sell a majority stake in its bad
debt unit Release, which owns gross loans worth 3.2 billion
euros.
The mid-sized lender is also mulling the sale of 1.5 billion
euros of non-performing loan portfolios as it moves to clean up
its balance sheet.
The bank has identified five possible buyers for Release,
and plans to conclude a due diligence by April, it said in a
slide presentation on its website after releasing 2013 results.
Confidential agreements have been signed with three
potential buyers for the bad debt portfolios, it said.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)