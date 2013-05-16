BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
MILAN May 16 Italian lender Banco Popolare announced on Thursday a buyback of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds for up to 600 million euros ($772 million).
The bank invited the holders of the bonds, whose total nominal value is around 1.36 billion euros, to submit offers to sell their securities from May 16-24.
It said the move, whose results will be disclosed on May 27, is aimed to rebalance its regulatory capital in view of developments under Basel III standards. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.