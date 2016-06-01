MILAN, June 1 Italy's Banco Popolare
is considering selling shares in a planned 1 billion euro ($1.1
billion) rights issue at a discount of around 30 percent to the
theoretical ex-rights price, a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank demanded that the lender carry out
the cash call as a condition for approving its merger with Banca
Popolare di Milano, announced earlier this year.
The bank's board is expected to meet on Thursday to set a
price for the share sale, a separate source said.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio)