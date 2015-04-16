MILAN, April 16 Italy's Cariverona banking
foundation is interested in increasing its 0.5 percent stake in
cooperative lender Banco Popolare and buying into
Popolare Vicenza, a Cariverona source said on Thursday.
"The foundation looks with attention at (banks) based in its
territory, in particular at Banco Popolare and Popolare
Vicenza," the source told Reuters.
Cariverona has to cut a 3.5 percent stake it holds in
UniCredit in the next three years. According to the
source it would not be part of UniCredit's next board of
directors, leaving it freer to make investment choices.
Italy has passed a reform of shareholding laws for large
cooperative lenders that is expected to spur consolidation in
the sector.
