MILAN, June 29 Italy's fourth-biggest lender
Banco Popolare will look at merger opportunities once
it has passed a Europe-wide health check of the sector, and has
cancelled the sale of its bad debt unit for now, its CEO told
daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
The bank later confirmed all the comments made by CEO Pier
Francesco Saviotti in the interview published on Sunday.
Banco Popolare is one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny by
the European Central Bank's review of assets. The results of the
review will come out later this year.
"With the conclusion of the ECB's review, I'm certain that
Italy will also see a new wave of mergers," Saviotti said.
"As Banco Popolare, we are confident that we will pass the
ECB's test and then we will not be indifferent to the
opportunities that will arise. We are ready to play the role of
aggregator in coming years."
In April, Banco Popolare completed a 1.5-billion-euro ($2
billion) share sale to boost its financial strength ahead of the
European asset review, but is still grappling with one of the
highest levels of soured loans among Italy's banks.
Saviotti told the paper he expects to get its stock of
non-performing loans "under control" by the end of this year.
Banco Popolare has put up for sale a majority stake in its
Release unit, which owns and manages soured loans and real
estate assets with a gross value of 3.2 billion euros.
Saviotti told the paper Release had attracted interest from
buyers in the real estate market and specialists in the
management of non-performing loans, but the offers were "not
compatible with the best interests of our shareholders".
Rather than selling the unit, the bank would now instead
seek to "add value to the asset".
Saviotti added, however, that the lender would look for
other ways of reducing its stock of non-performing loans. One
option was to sell blocks of soured loans, and talks in that
regard were already in progress.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Keiron Henderson)