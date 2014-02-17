MILAN Feb 17 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Monday the share swap ratio in its merger with unit Credito Bergamasco (Creberg) would remain at 11.5 Popolare shares for each Creberg share.

Italy's fourth-largest bank moved to review the share swap ratio after announcing last month a capital increase worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

In a statement, Banco Popolare said the ratio implicitly valued Creberg at 16.76 euros per share.

Banco Popolare has previously said the merger is a reorganisation that will boost its core capital by more than 50 basis points. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)