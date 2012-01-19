MILAN Jan 19 The plan that Italy's Banco Popolare will submit to the European Banking Authority on Friday does not envisage a capital increase to meet tougher requirements set by the regulator, the bank's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Certainly," CFO Maurizio Faroni said when asked if the plan would be presented by the Jan 20 deadline and if it would not include a cash call as the bank had said in the past. Faroni spoke on the sidelines of a financial conference.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala)