MILAN Jan 18 A string of Italian banks,
including top lender UniCredit and Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, said on Monday the European Central
Bank had asked for data on their bad loan portfolios.
The investigation, part of the ECB's ongoing supervision of
European banks, is aimed at assessing strategies, governance and
methodologies used by the lenders in the management of
non-performing loans (NPL), the banks said.
On Sunday an ECB spokesman said Frankfurt was quizzing a
number of euro zone lenders about high levels of bad loans as it
steps up efforts to tackle the region's mountain of bad debt.
Soured loans across Europe are threatening to undermine
economic recovery by crimping banks' ability to lend, especially
in slower-growing economies.
The situation is particularly marked in Italy where
investors are growing increasingly nervous about how the sector
plans to deal with 200 billion euros of loans that are unlikely
to be repaid.
Italy recently presented a new proposal to the European
Commission to help its banks offload bad loans which it hopes
will soon be approved.
On Monday, Italy's banking index fell 5.7
percent with Monte dei Paschi the biggest loser with a 14.8
percent drop.
Italy's oldest bank, the only Italian lender to be bailed
out during the financial crisis, is saddled with problematic
loans equal to more than a fifth of its total client loans.
Other Italian banks informed of the ECB's bad-loan
monitoring included Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare
di Milano, two cooperative lenders currently involved
in tie-up talks to improve efficiency.
"The ECB has informed the bank it has started an assessment
on NPLs... as part of the ongoing supervision process which will
involve... other Italian and European banks," Popolare di Milano
said in a statement.
The assessment will take place some time between January and
February, Banco Popolare said.
Lenders who had not received any notification from the ECB
on bad loan assessment included Italy's No. 1 retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo, top merchant bank Mediobanca and
UBI Banca.
Earlier this month JP Morgan said Italian banks should be
avoided partly because credit problems limited a recovery in
provisions.
