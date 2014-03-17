BRIEF-At&T signs exclusive deal with Mark Wahlberg
* As part of deal, Wahlberg will appear in a series of TV and digital ads
MILAN, March 17 U.S. bank Goldman Sachs has a 2.116 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Monday.
Investors in listed Italian companies have to notify the watchdog when their holding exceeds 2 percent.
* Carl Icahn reports 24.57 percent stake in Herbalife Ltd as on March 10, 2017 - SEC filing
* Appointed Tom Rogers as its new chairman of board of directors, effective immediately