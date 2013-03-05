MILAN, March 5 Shares in Italy's No.5 bank, Banco Popolare, fell as much as 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the lender warned it expected to close 2012 with a loss of 330 million euros, much higher than market forecasts.

The bank said late on Monday the loss was due to higher loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter and a weak performance at its minority-owned consumer credit Agos-Ducato unit.

The stock was down 3 percent at 1.19 euros by 0804 GMT. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)