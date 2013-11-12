MILAN Nov 12 Banco Popolare, Italy's fourth biggest bank, swung to a net profit in the first nine months of the year, helped by writebacks on equity investments, it said on Tuesday.

The bank posted a net profit for the period of 165 million euros ($221.72 million), compared with a net loss of 54 million euros in the same period of 2012.

Writebacks on equity investments included a partial writeback of 106 million euros on the stake in Agos Ducato, a consumer credit joint venture with Credit Agricole which had been subject to a 400 million euro impairment in 2012.

Provisioning for bad loans continued to remain high in the quarter, with net writedowns totalling 248 million euros - up 17 percent from the previous quarter.

The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.3 percent at the end of September, up from 10.1 percent at the end of June.

The bank said its core capital was bound to strengthen as a result of the issuance of subordinated debt to be carried out in the fourth quarter of the year.

($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)