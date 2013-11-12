Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
MILAN Nov 12 Banco Popolare, Italy's fourth biggest bank, swung to a net profit in the first nine months of the year, helped by writebacks on equity investments, it said on Tuesday.
The bank posted a net profit for the period of 165 million euros ($221.72 million), compared with a net loss of 54 million euros in the same period of 2012.
Writebacks on equity investments included a partial writeback of 106 million euros on the stake in Agos Ducato, a consumer credit joint venture with Credit Agricole which had been subject to a 400 million euro impairment in 2012.
Provisioning for bad loans continued to remain high in the quarter, with net writedowns totalling 248 million euros - up 17 percent from the previous quarter.
The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.3 percent at the end of September, up from 10.1 percent at the end of June.
The bank said its core capital was bound to strengthen as a result of the issuance of subordinated debt to be carried out in the fourth quarter of the year.
($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
(Refiles to change GMT to 2040) March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. ENVIRONMENT EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he is not convinced carbon dioxide from human
WASHINGTON, March 9 The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.