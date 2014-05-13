MILAN May 13 Italy's fourth-biggest lender by
branches, Banco Popolare, posted a net loss in the
first quarter of the year due a jump in the amount of money it
set aside to cover for bad loans, it said on Tuesday.
The bank's net loss of 19 million euros in the first quarter
compared with a profit of 91.9 million euros a year ago. Banco
Popolare said net writedowns on loans totalled 328 million
euros, up 43 percent from the same period last year.
The surge in loan loss charges was in stark contrast to
bigger rival UniCredit, which on Monday said its loan writedowns
in the first quarter had fallen by 28.5 percent from a year
earlier after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet in 2013.
Banco Popolare also said net impaired loans rose 3.1 percent
to 14.4 billion euros from 14 billion euros at the end of
December, highlighting how Italy's tepid economic recovery
remains fragile.
The lender, which has just completed a 1.5 billion euro
capital increase in preparation for a Europe-wide health check
of banks, said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of
financial strength - stood at 11.2 percent, including the share
sale, well above the minimum threshold set by the European
Central Bank.
