MILAN Feb 3 Italian mid-tier lender Banco Popolare is set to launch a buyback of its hybrid debt, a financial source told Reuters, as it seeks to take advantage of depressed market prices for these bonds in a bid to boost its capital base.

"A buyback of Tier1 and Tier2 (hybrid bonds) is imminent," a financial source said without giving further details.

The Bank of Italy this week relaxed rules for domestic banks' buybacks of their own hybrid debt -- a type of debt that qualifies as part of the total capital a bank must hold against risky assets.

Italian banking shares rallied this week in anticipation of further buybacks after an operation for up to 3 billion euros launched by top lender UniCredit last week.

With bonds trading below their issue prices on the market, a buyback allows banks to net a capital gain and boost their core capital.

Banco Popolare must plug a 2.7 billion euro capital shortfall to meet new requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

Analysts say Banco Popolare has outstanding Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds worth around 5.3 billion euros, and could reap a benefit of up to 500 million euros from a buyback on the whole amount.

