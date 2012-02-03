MILAN Feb 3 Italian mid-tier lender Banco
Popolare is set to launch a buyback of its hybrid
debt, a financial source told Reuters, as it seeks to take
advantage of depressed market prices for these bonds in a bid to
boost its capital base.
"A buyback of Tier1 and Tier2 (hybrid bonds) is imminent," a
financial source said without giving further details.
The Bank of Italy this week relaxed rules for domestic
banks' buybacks of their own hybrid debt -- a type of debt that
qualifies as part of the total capital a bank must hold against
risky assets.
Italian banking shares rallied this week in anticipation of
further buybacks after an operation for up to 3 billion euros
launched by top lender UniCredit last week.
With bonds trading below their issue prices on the market, a
buyback allows banks to net a capital gain and boost their core
capital.
Banco Popolare must plug a 2.7 billion euro capital
shortfall to meet new requirements set by the European Banking
Authority.
Analysts say Banco Popolare has outstanding Tier 1 and Tier
2 bonds worth around 5.3 billion euros, and could reap a benefit
of up to 500 million euros from a buyback on the whole amount.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Paola Arosio)