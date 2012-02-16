MILAN Feb 16 Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare said on Thursday investors had agreed to sell back to the bank a nominal amount of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in hybrid bonds issued by the bank.

The buyback offer, which ended on Wednesday, had targeted an overall outstanding amount of 4 billion euros for the bonds.

The operation is aimed at reinforcing the bank's core capital through the capital its generates due to bonds' current prices on the market.

Other Italian banks such as UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo have used buybacks of hybrid debt to improve their capital base. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)