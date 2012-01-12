BRIEF-Sunteck Realty Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
MILAN Jan 12 Banco Popolare has no need for a capital increase to meet tougher capital requirements, the chairman of the Italian bank Carlo Fratta Pasini said on Thursday, reiterating previous comments from the group's chief executive.
"What the CEO is saying is exactly my view, I confirm it entirely," Fratta Pasini said on the sidelines of a conference.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) last summer identified a 2.8 billion euro capital shortfall at Banco Popolare. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Writing by Michel rose)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank
* Shares of PFF have been granted a listing on main board of JSE from 2 march 2017 onwards