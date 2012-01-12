MILAN Jan 12 Banco Popolare has no need for a capital increase to meet tougher capital requirements, the chairman of the Italian bank Carlo Fratta Pasini said on Thursday, reiterating previous comments from the group's chief executive.

"What the CEO is saying is exactly my view, I confirm it entirely," Fratta Pasini said on the sidelines of a conference.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) last summer identified a 2.8 billion euro capital shortfall at Banco Popolare. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Writing by Michel rose)