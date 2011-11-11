(Adds comment from conference call)

Nov 11 Italy's Banco Popolare BAPO.MI said it would convert 1 billion euros of bonds into equity early to shore up its capital and take other measures, including asset disposals, to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

The bank, which said its core Tier 1 capital at the end of September stood at 6.5 percent compared with the 9 percent requested by the EBA to be implemented by June 2012, said it hoped not to have to turn to the market to raise funds.

EBA identified a 2.8 billion euro capital shortfall from the 9 percent level.

"This is an unfair request (by the EBA) but we are inured to fighting and I don't think we will have many difficulties in achieving that result," Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti told analysts in a conference call.

The bank said it had called shareholder and bond holder meetings in November and December to vote on the full conversion of the 2010-2014 bond.

The bank also hopes that the Bank of Italy will allow it to use a more advanced risk-modelling system that would boost its capital ratio by 100 basis points.

Banco Popolare, which has an exposure to 10.8 billion euros of Italian government bonds, said it had already completed its institutional funding requirements for this year and for most of next, as it seeks to counter a funding squeeze for smaller banks due to the spreading debt crisis.

The bank reported a fall in nine-month profits to 324 million euros from 467 million euros a year ago, when results benefited from tax credits worth 286 million euros for its unit Italease. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)