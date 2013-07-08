MILAN, July 8 Italian lender Banco Popolare said on Monday it had formally disputed a decision by Moody's credit rating agency to downgrade its long-term rating to Ba3 from Baa3.

In a statement, the bank said the decision by Moody's was "manifestly arbitrary and based on factually wrong and contradictory presuppositions."

