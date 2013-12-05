MILAN Dec 5 Italian mid-sized lender Banco
Popolare is in preliminary talks with investors
interested in buying a pool of bad loans, financial sources said
on Thursday.
"There are four, five investors looking at the bank's
non-performing loans," one source said, adding the market for
bad debt is warming up in Italy.
A second source confirmed it.
Potential buyers are looking at the portfolio of Release, a
veihcle controlled by Banco Popolare that owned bad loans worth
3.2 billion euros as of Sept. 30, the source said.
The Bank of Italy has suggested selling bad loans as a way
for domestic lenders to clean up their balance sheets.
With the country only now emerging from the longest longest
post-war economic recession, Italian banks are saddled with
144.5 billion euros in non-performing loans.
At 7.5 percent of total loans, their share is the highest
since November 1999, industry group ABI said.
U.S. investors may be ready to buy bad debt off Italian
banks, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni was quoted as saying
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)