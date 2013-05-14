MILAN May 14 Banco Popolare, Italy's
fourth biggest bank by branches, returned to profit in the first
quarter of the year as it reported lower loan loss provisions
after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet at the end of last
year.
Banco Popolare posted a 92 million euros ($119.40
million)net profit, compared with a loss of 109 million euros a
year ago. It said more than half of the profit over the period
came from gains on its so-called fair value option, or issues
related to debt re-evaluation.
Net writedowns on deteriorated loans stood at 229 million
euros, compared with 211 million euros a year ago and 683.5
million euros in the fourth quarter of 2012 - when the bank
sharply raised its loan loss charges following an industry-wide
audit by the Bank of Italy.
The lender said its first quarter results did not include an
expected gain of around 100 million euros from its stake in the
Agos Ducato joint venture with Credit Agricole.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)