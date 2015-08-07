MILAN Aug 7 Net profit at Banco Popolare
, Italy's fourth biggest bank, rose to 84.3 million
euros ($92 million) in the second quarter from 25 million euros
a year ago, helped by lower loan impairments as well as one-off
tax benefits.
The lender said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
- a measure of a bank's financial strength - stood at 11.3
percent at the end of June, slightly down from 11.6 percent
three months earlier because of market volatility in the final
part of June due to the Greek debt crisis.
It said the ratio rose to 12.4 percent at the end of July
when including the sale of its stake in banking services firm
ICBPI and a decline in bond yields after Greece reached a deal
with its international creditors.
Loan loss charges - or the cash the bank had to set aside
for losses on bad debts - in the six months to June totalled
375.3 million euros, down from 620 million euros a year ago.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)