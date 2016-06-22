MILAN, June 22 The 1-billion euro rights issue of Italian lender Banco Popolare which concluded on Wednesday was more than 99 percent subscribed, a source close to the matter said.

Around 35 percent of the issue was taken up by retail and institutional shareholders in the bank while the rest was taken up by Italian and foreign funds, the source said.

Italy's fourth-biggest bank is raising cash to boost provisions against loan losses as requested by the European Central Bank ahead of a planned merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano

(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Emilio Parodi)