BRIEF-Quark Ventures reduces stake in Grupa Emmerson to 2.04 pct
* Quark Ventures reduces stake in the company to 2.04 percent from 8.05 percent via a sale of 6 million of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN Feb 4 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Tuesday that ratings agency Standard & Poor's had placed the bank on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The move by S&P comes after an announcement in January by Italy's fourth-largest lender that it aims to launch a 1.5 billion euro rights issue to bolster its capital base. [IT:L5N0KY3DL]
On Friday, Moody's changed its outlook on the bank's 'Ba3' credit rating to positive from negative to reflect the bank's measures to strengthen its capital adequacy.
Some of Italy's second-tier banks are grappling with soaring bad loans as an Italian economic crisis hits small and medium enterprises.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Riberas family to remain Gestamp's core shareholder (Updates valuation, adds banks coordinating IPO)
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico on Monday laid out a revised fiscal turnaround plan forecasting $900 million in new revenues in the next fiscal year, and another $850 million in spending cuts to the U.S. territory's federally appointed financial oversight board.