MADRID Dec 6 Shares in Spanish lender Banco Popular fell around 5 percent early on Thursday, the first day of trading for new stock issued in its 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital raising.

Popular shares were down around 5 percent at 0815GMT, at 0.600 euros, after initially falling more sharply. ($1 = 0.7652 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Dan Lalor)