MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.

A spokeswoman at Banco Popular declined to comment.

Larena joined Popular last year after the previous CEO Francisco Gomez stepped down in July as the bank was struggling to clean up billions of euros of toxic real estate assets.

Shares were down around 6 percent.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)