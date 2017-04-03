BRIEF-SEBI says stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance of ICDR regulations
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.
A spokeswoman at Banco Popular declined to comment.
Larena joined Popular last year after the previous CEO Francisco Gomez stepped down in July as the bank was struggling to clean up billions of euros of toxic real estate assets.
Shares were down around 6 percent.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.