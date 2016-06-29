(Adds bank comment, CFPB comment and recorded meeting)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, June 29 BancorpSouth Inc has
agreed to pay $10.6 million to settle civil charges that it
discriminated against African-American prospective home buyers
in the Memphis area as well as in parts of neighboring
Mississippi and Arkansas, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Justice Department and Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said in a court filing that the
Mississippi-based bank turned down black home buyers applying
for mortgages more often than similar white applicants, or
charged them higher rates to borrow under a policy the
government described as "explicitly discriminatory."
The bank also allegedly engaged in redlining in Memphis, a
practice to deny service because of an area's racial
demographics, by placing its branches outside of minority
neighborhoods, the agencies said.
"BancorpSouth's discrimination throughout the mortgage
lending process harmed the people who were overcharged or denied
their dream of homeownership based on their race, and it harmed
the Memphis minority neighborhoods that were redlined and denied
equal access to affordable credit," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray said in a statement.
Under the agreement, to be approved by the court,
BancorpSouth will pay $4 million in direct loan subsidies in
certain Memphis neighborhoods, $2.78 million to black consumers
unlawfully denied or overcharged for loans, and $800,000 for
community programs and credit repair. It will also pay a $3
million penalty.
A bank spokesman said the bank disagrees with the
allegations and "the decision to settle was to avoid prolonged
and distracting litigation." The bank has not admitted to the
allegations or to any liability.
"We believe this settlement is a positive development for
the bank, and is in the best long-term interest of our
customers, employees, and shareholders," James D. Rollins III,
chairman and chief executive of BancorpSouth, said in a
statement. "BancorpSouth is fully committed to fair and
responsible lending practices in all communities throughout our
footprint. Our settlement is a testament to that commitment."
Part of the filing relies on a recording of a meeting of all
white BancorpSouth managers and loan officers, where they
discussed turning down applications from African-Americans more
quickly than those from whites. They also reviewed not providing
credit assistance to black applicants considered "borderline."
The recording included "derisive comments," according to the
filing.
When one person noted that all the meeting participants were
white, another said, "I'm sure I'll hear about that soon, too.
I'm looking. I don't know where I'll put one, but I'm looking,"
according to the filing.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie
Adler)