Jan 6 Santander Corporate & Commercial, a part
of Banco Santander SA , appointed Graham McKean
head of SME healthcare and Mark Pavis head of corporate
healthcare.
In their newly created roles, McKean will be responsible for
developing strong relationships with new and existing customers
and partnering healthcare support agencies, while Pavis will be
supported by corporate healthcare teams based in London and
Leeds who are focused on working with the larger operators in
the sector, the bank said in a statement.
McKean joins from Lloyds Bank, while Pavis has been part of
the Santander corporate healthcare team for the past couple of
years, the bank said.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)