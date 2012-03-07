WARSAW, March 7 Polish financial regulator KNF urged on Wednesday that the euro zone's biggest bank Santander list in Warsaw as part of its drive to create Poland's No.3 lender.

The Spanish bank is doubling its bet on Europe's most resilient economy, by taking over a Polish unit of Belgian lender KBC last month to create a business worth about 5 billion euros.

Santander will combine KBC's Kredyt Bank with Bank Zachodni WBK to turn the unit it bought just last year into a local lender trailing only the state-owned PKO and UniCredit's Pekao.

The deal hinges on the regulatory approval, with KNF wanting a listing in return.

"We want the mother company of the combined bank, that is Santander to be listed on the Warsaw bourse, just as is the case with UniCredit and Pekao," KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak told Reuters.

The Warsaw bourse is by far the biggest stock exchange in the region. It closed 2011 with 426 listed companies worth 643 billion zlotys ($202 billion), with almost a third of that sum made up by foreign firms.

"I would like the freefloat of the combined bank to equal at least 25 percent. Another condition is that Santander controlled the banks directly, without middle-companies," he said, adding that if KNF's conditions are met, the transaction could be finalised in 2012. ($1 = 3.1846 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)