WARSAW, March 7 Polish financial regulator
KNF urged on Wednesday that the euro zone's biggest bank
Santander list in Warsaw as part of its drive to create
Poland's No.3 lender.
The Spanish bank is doubling its bet on Europe's most
resilient economy, by taking over a Polish unit of Belgian
lender KBC last month to create a business worth about
5 billion euros.
Santander will combine KBC's Kredyt Bank with Bank
Zachodni WBK to turn the unit it bought just last year
into a local lender trailing only the state-owned PKO
and UniCredit's Pekao.
The deal hinges on the regulatory approval, with KNF wanting
a listing in return.
"We want the mother company of the combined bank, that is
Santander to be listed on the Warsaw bourse, just as is the case
with UniCredit and Pekao," KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak told
Reuters.
The Warsaw bourse is by far the biggest stock exchange in
the region. It closed 2011 with 426 listed companies worth 643
billion zlotys ($202 billion), with almost a third of that sum
made up by foreign firms.
"I would like the freefloat of the combined bank to equal at
least 25 percent. Another condition is that Santander controlled
the banks directly, without middle-companies," he said, adding
that if KNF's conditions are met, the transaction could be
finalised in 2012.
($1 = 3.1846 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)