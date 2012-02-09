Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Feb 9 Banco Santander Chile SA on Thursday sold $200 million of senior unsecured floating rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANCO SANTANDER CHILE SA AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 02/14/2014
+ 200 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/14/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NON-CALLABLE N/A
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
