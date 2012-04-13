* Had filed for an IPO in May 2011
* Intended to list ADSs on the NYSE
April 13 Spanish bank Banco Santander's
Argentine unit, Banco Santander Rio SA, filed with U.S.
regulators on Friday to withdraw its initial public offering.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission,
the unit of Europe's second-largest lender said it decided not
to pursue the proposed offering at this time.
The company had made its initial IPO filing in May last
year, and was looking to raise up to $100 million through the
offering.
A week before it filed for its IPO, Thomson Reuters news
service IFR had reported that Santander's listing of its
Argentine subsidiary could bring in as much as $1 billion.
The bank was looking to list American Depository Shares on
the New York Stock Exchange, and had hired BofA Merrill Lynch,
JP Morgan and Spain's Santander to underwrite the offering.
Banco Santander Rio SA, the largest private sector bank in
Argentina, planned to use proceeds from the offering to expand
its branch and ATM network, bulk up its portfolio and for
acquisitions, according to its initial filing.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)