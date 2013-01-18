Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO Jan 18 State-run Banco do Brasil SA is considering boosting its stake in Banco Votorantim SA, in which it currently owns 49.9 percent of the capital, according to a securities filing on Friday.
The transaction would only involve the purchase of preferred shares, the filing noted, adding that Banco do Brasil is currently negotiating terms of an accord with Banco Votorantim's majority shareholder, investment holding company Votorantim Finanças.
"There is not at this moment any agreement between the two parties in terms of materializing that transaction," the filing quoted Banco do Brasil Chief Financial Officer Iván Monteiro as saying.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
AMSTERDAM, March 10 Henderson Global Investors, a shareholder in Akzo Nobel, has called on the Dutch paint maker's management to engage in takeover discussions with U.S. rival PPG Industries.
BRUSSELS, March 10 The European Union plans measures to block "politically-motivated" foreign investment, after Germany, France and Italy asked it to act against takeovers in sectors that could harm Europe's strategic interests.