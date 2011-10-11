Oct 11 Santander , the majority owner of Banesto , has made a non-binding offer for troubled savings bank CAM, Banesto Chief Executive Officer Jose Garcia Cantera said on Tuesday.

"The group has presented a non-binding offer and is in the process of analysing the operation," Cantera said. "There's nothing more to say," he added. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)