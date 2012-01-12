MADRID Jan 12 Banesto hopes more detail on the government's estimate for a capital shortfall in the financial system will emerge in the next few weeks, Chief Executive Jose Garcia said on Thursday.

"Speculating on how (the shortfall) is calculated and its impact seems premature to us at this moment," he said at an analysts' presentation. "I imagine we will get the details over the next few weeks and we can make evaluations then."

Spain's newly-appointed Economy Minister said it could cost Spanish banks up to 50 billion euros ($63.4 billion) in new provisions to cover losses following a property crash. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)