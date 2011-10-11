* Nine-month net profit 298 mln euros, vs 345 mln forecast

* Bad loan ratio rises in third quarter

* Difficult Q3 casts shadow at start of reporting season

* Shares down 0.9 percent, in line with sector (Adds CEO comment, shares)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Oct 11 Mid-sized Spanish bank Banesto saw nine-month profit fall a third and miss forecasts after it booked higher provisions, boding ill for a pressured sector heading into results season after a volatile summer.

Spanish banks, fresh from a government-driven shake-up of the financial system, have been struggling to balance wholesale money markets that are effectively closed to them with calls to increase provisions against perished real estate assets.

"The third quarter of 2011 has been a difficult period for banks, and economic weakness during the financial year has added new uncertainties and provoked scenarios of high tension and great volatility in the markets," Banesto said on Tuesday.

The lender, majority-owned by Santander -- the euro zone's biggest bank, reported nine-month profit fell to 298 million euros ($407 million), compared with a forecast for 345 million.

"The light at the end of the tunnel still looks far away," said Juan Pablo Lopez at Espirito Santo Investment bank.

Banesto shares were down 0.9 percent at 1045 GMT, with the Spanish bank sector 1.4 percent lower.

Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans, minus what it pays out on deposits -- fell 12 percent during the first nine months to 1.1 billion euros and fell 7 percent on a quarterly basis after having grown in the second quarter.

Banesto bumped up provisions by 606 million euros, as bad loans as a percentage of total loans continued to rise, hitting 4.65 percent at end-September from 4.39 percent at end-June.

Losses due to the bursting of a real estate bubble have piled up faster than banks can raise new capital, leaving Spain's financial system more extended than before the property crash of 2008.

The rush to cut back lending has put a drag on economic growth and corporate profits, but cut banks' dependency on wholesale money markets.

Chief executive Jose Garcia Cantera said Santander had made a non-binding offer for Alicante-based savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) and was studying the business.

The Bank of Spain is selling the failed savings bank after taking it over during the summer. Listed banks want CAM for its deposits and branch network, but not without a comprehensive loss guarantee programme from the government.

Spain's overbanked financial system is undergoing a wave of consolidation and recapitalisation.

Popular , Spain's fifth largest bank, made an offer to buy small rival Pastor on Friday. ($1 = 0.732 euro) (Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Dan Lalor)