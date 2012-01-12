Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
MADRID Jan 12 Spanish bank Banesto , majority-owned by the euro zone's biggest bank Santander, reported a sharp drop in 2011 profit on Thursday after making a 400 million euro ($507 million) provision for toxic real estate assets.
Banesto reported net profit of 125 million euros, down 73 percent from last year. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank