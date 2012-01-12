MADRID Jan 12 Spanish bank Banesto , majority-owned by the euro zone's biggest bank Santander, reported a sharp drop in 2011 profit on Thursday after making a 400 million euro ($507 million) provision for toxic real estate assets.

Banesto reported net profit of 125 million euros, down 73 percent from last year. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)