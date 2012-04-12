* Banesto covers about 50 pct of 2012 provisioning needs

* Q1 results first positive test for Spain's banking sector

* Increased capital level, non-performing loans remain high (Adds background)

By Julien Toyer

MADRID, April 12 Spanish bank Banesto has put aside close to half of the 1 billion euros it will need this year to cover losses on toxic real estate assets as Spain's lenders race to show they can reinforce capital without fresh cash.

The 475 million euros in provisions made during the first quarter meant Banesto's net profit for the period plunged 88 percent from a year earlier to 20.2 million euros.

But that was still well above analysts' consensus forecast of 4.1 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Although analysts said Banesto's quarterly earnings were positive news, shares of Spanish banks fell sharply on Thursday morning after Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES) announced plans to raise up to 1.01 billion euros in new capital at a subscription price per share much below its market value.

Banesto had lost 0.79 percent at 1000 GMT, outperforming the three main Spanish banks. Santander, which owns a majority in Banesto, was down 2.8 percent, BBVA was off 3.64 percent and Banco Popular 2.45 percent.

Santander and BBVA will both report earnings and provisions for the first quarter of the year on April 26.

"The sharp discount offered by Banco Espirito in its capital increase piles more pressure on the banks from the (euro zone) periphery and especially on Spanish banks. Sooner or later the entities could be forced into adopting similar measures," said Javier Barrio, from BPI.

The Spanish government earlier this year passed new rules forcing the banking sector as a whole to put aside around 50 billion euros of provisions to mop up real estate losses and encourage mergers and costs savings without the help of state cash.

But Spanish banks, already hurting from a property crash, are facing a new wave of loan defaults and some investors are concerned some of them might not survive a recession made worse by a government austerity drive.

CAPITAL LEVEL

Financial markets are also worried that the government, which has to meet tough EU-agreed deficit targets this year and faces a mounting debt pile, could be forced to tap the euro zone rescue fund to recapitalise the banks.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Spain would not need euro zone financial help.

The government launched on Thursday the sale of Banco de Valencia and CatalunyaCaixa, two of the five banks the state has bailed out and that it is gradually selling off.

The state will likely have to provide hefty guarantees against losses in order to unload the two banks, and authorities are working with the banking sector to come up with a way to use funds from the sector to finance the rescue.

High funding costs and erratic access to markets are also making life difficult for Spanish lenders as they struggle to raise capital, with the yield on 10-year government bonds rising as high as 6 percent, dragging banks' borrowing costs higher.

The head of the central bank, Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez, warned on Tuesday that Spain's lenders may need more capital if the economy keeps deteriorating further because defaults will rise.

Banesto said it now had a core capital level of 9.2 percent, complying ahead of time with the requirements of the reform, and that its non-performing loans ratio was flat during the period at 4.93 percent, below the levels of other Spanish banks.

It also said it had to provision 1.24 billion euros against potential property losses in 2012 but expected this number to fall to around 1 billion by the end of the year as real estate risks would fade.

"The first impression on this result is positive because they've been able to frontload most of the provisions and they increased their capital level," said Juan Pablo Lopez, financial analyst at Banco Espirito Santo in Madrid.

"However, gross non-performing credits remain high in comparison with previous quarters," he added. (Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Mark Potter)