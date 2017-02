MADRID Nov 23 Spanish bank Banesto said on Friday it is considering the sale of some branches to its parent bank Santander as part of a periodic revision of its business strategy but that no decision has been taken.

Earlier, newspaper Cinco Dias said Santander was studying the integration of 350 branches of its 90-percent-owned subsidiary Banesto during the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jesus Aguado)