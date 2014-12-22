Dec 22 Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Group revenue in Q2 of 2014/15 financial year is expected to decline by about 8 percent

* Sees earnings before interest and tax for quarter of negative 90 million Danish crowns ($14.83 million) to 100 million crowns compared to 31 million crowns last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0696 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)